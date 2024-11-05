Talking with Milwaukee voters about when they expect election results to be announced

It's officially Election Day!

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge spent some time walking around Milwaukee asking voters what's on their minds and when they expect election results to come down.

TMJ4 Richard Jones says he's glad he voted early so he doesn't have to navigate the polls on election day.

Richard Jones told her he's glad he voted early so he doesn't have to worry about going to the polls today. He has a prediction on who will win the election — but he doesn't think the winner will be announced today.

"I think it's going to be a number of days before we actually know who the winner is," he said.

"Why do you think that," Symone asked. "Why do you think it will take a while?"

"Very, very close," Jones responded. "Both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could speed up the process a bit if they would just follow what the other states do."

