'Swing for the fences': You can golf at American Family Field through Saturday

MILWAUKEE — You have just a couple more days to sign up to play a round of golf inside American Family Field!

The event, which begins Saturday, gives fans an opportunity to play golf from the upper deck of the iconic ballpark.

As part of the Upper Deck Golf event, fans can play throughout American Family Field, down to custom greens on the field below, while enjoying music, cold drinks, food, and multiple golfing challenges at the clubhouse festival in X-Golf American Family Field.

“We know Wisconsin sports fans love golf and we see that through the enthusiasm for X-Golf at American Family Field. We are looking forward to bringing another memorable experience to the ballpark with Upper Deck Golf and encourage people to sign up for the VIP Waitlist, as we expect tee times to go quickly,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Tee times start at $89.99. Click here to book.

For information on restrictions, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip