SUV crashes into Milwaukee library during sheriff's deputies' chase

Deputies were pursuing a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary when the chase ended in a dramatic crash.
An SUV crashed into the Milwaukee Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library in the Harambee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon following a police chase.
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — An SUV crashed into the Milwaukee Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library in the Harambee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon following a chase by sheriff’s deputies, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were pursuing a burglary suspect when the chase ended in a dramatic crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the SUV running a red light, hitting another truck, and slamming into the front of the library.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. A construction worker sustained minor injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

