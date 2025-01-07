SUV crashes into Milwaukee library during sheriff's deputies' chase

MILWAUKEE — An SUV crashed into the Milwaukee Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library in the Harambee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon following a chase by sheriff’s deputies, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were pursuing a burglary suspect when the chase ended in a dramatic crash.
Watch: SUV crashes into Milwaukee Library during police chase
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the SUV running a red light, hitting another truck, and slamming into the front of the library.
The suspect was arrested at the scene. A construction worker sustained minor injuries in the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
