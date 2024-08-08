Susan Kim has impressive showing at Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Eating Contest

TMJ4's Susan Kim isn't just a news anchor, she's also a competitive eater!

Thursday morning, she took part in the Wisconsin State Fair Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest.

Cream Puffs are a staple of the Wisconsin State Fair and this year marks 100 years of the traditional treat. But, all that cream inside makes the snack notoriously messy to eat — which of course makes for an entertaining eating contest!

TMJ4, Susan Kim Susan Kim takes home Silver in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Eating Competition.

Susan says her husband even helped her come up with a strategy of attack. Check it out:

TMJ4, Susan Kim Cream Puff Eating Strategy from Susan Kim's husband.

Despite the expert coaching, Susan didn't quite win the gold — that honor went to Diana Guttierez.

Susan says she couldn't breath around all the cream, which slowed her down.

So close! It was the couldn’t breathe part that slowed me down for a second. Thanks for having me, @wistatefair! pic.twitter.com/yB1GaKw3xd — SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) August 8, 2024

Watch Susan compete below:

Susan Kim competes in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff eating competition

