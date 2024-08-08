Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Susan Kim has impressive showing at Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Eating Contest

Susan Kim competes in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff eating competition.
Susan Kim takes home Silver in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Eating Competition.
Posted
and last updated

TMJ4's Susan Kim isn't just a news anchor, she's also a competitive eater!

Thursday morning, she took part in the Wisconsin State Fair Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest.

Cream Puffs are a staple of the Wisconsin State Fair and this year marks 100 years of the traditional treat. But, all that cream inside makes the snack notoriously messy to eat — which of course makes for an entertaining eating contest!

Susan Kim takes home Silver in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Eating Competition.
Susan Kim takes home Silver in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Eating Competition.

Susan says her husband even helped her come up with a strategy of attack. Check it out:

Cream Puff Eating Strategy
Cream Puff Eating Strategy from Susan Kim's husband.

Despite the expert coaching, Susan didn't quite win the gold — that honor went to Diana Guttierez.

Susan says she couldn't breath around all the cream, which slowed her down.

Watch Susan compete below:

Susan Kim competes in Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff eating competition

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo