'Supper Club Chasers' team up with food reviewer with autism for passport-style coupon book

Jim and Michelle are known as the Wisconsin Supper Club Chasers. As "foodies," it was only a matter of time before the two crossed paths with Dominic Dean, a food reviewer who travels once or twice a week to try new foods and share reviews.

And his review isn’t your typical one. Dominic only shares positive results. It’s his goal to spread kindness. Dominic not only talks about the food, but specifically the employees and his experience.

He has autism. His father tells us he was always a shy kid, up until a few years ago, and is a bright light in this world.

Jim and Michelle believe so, too. After learning about the out-of-pocket costs Dominic and his parents make to create these reviews, the two had to help.

Watch: Passport-style restaurant coupon book offers $1,000 in value:

Passport-style restaurant coupon book offers $1,000 in value

Wednesday, we sat down with them as they talked about the creation of "The Guide to Dominic the Food Reviewer’s Top 100 Places to Eat," essentially, it’s a passport-style coupon book. About 65 places committed to being in the book, so they’re looking for about 35 more. For them, it’s rewarding to be able to make a difference in Dominic’s life just as he’s done for them. Jim will never forget the day they met.

“It was probably one of the most happiest days of my life,” said Jim. “Any time you spend time with Dominic, he’s just a pleasure to be around. He’s just so happy and just brings joy to everybody that’s around.”

TMJ4

“I think it’s inspiring for everyone to keep following their passions wherever it takes them to,” said Dominic Dean, the Milwaukee food reviewer. “We need more positivity in this world. Spread that positive energy.”

Watch: 'Foodies' partner with food reviewer with autism for restaurant coupon book:

'Foodies' partner for restaurant guide book

“Dominic is special needs, so we’re worried as parents what his future is like if we’re not around,” said Matthew Dean, Dominic’s dad. “We want him to find something he can sustain himself with.”

Jim and Michelle say the coupon book is shaping up to be the most unique guide of places to eat in Milwaukee. They’re working on the guide to sell for $35 on VentureWisconsin.com. When you visit a place in the book, you’ll get a stamp with a thumbs-up, something Dominic does in his review videos. It’s not just restaurants that can get involved—food trucks, online businesses, and more are encouraged to reach out.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip