Summerfest visitors embrace festival's promotional opportunities

MILWAUKEE — Each weekend, Summerfest offers ways to lower the price of admission to the festival grounds.

This weekend, there are three different promotions that you can take advantage of.

It's something Kurt Baumgartener, whose family is visiting from Colorado, says makes Summerfest affordable.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"In Colorado, we have music festivals and concerts, and the tickets are outrageous compared to this, and it's not as much music, it's not all these stages, there's nothing like it around," Baumgartener said.

On Thursday, June 26, you can get into the festival grounds for $5 between noon and 6 p.m. During that same time, all beer, seltzer, Cherry Vodka Lemonade, Aquafina Water, and soda will be 50% off.

Then on Friday, make sure you bring your college gear. Between noon and 3 p.m. all who arrive wearing a shirt or a hat representing a participating college or university will get in for free.

Those colleges are:

Beloit College

Carroll University

Herzing University

Marquette University

Milwaukee Area Technical College

St. Norbert College

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

High School students can also show a valid high school ID. Also, all students who begin their FAFSA application before July 5 will receive a redeemable code for a ticket.

Lastly, on Saturday, the festival is celebrating military and first responders.

From noon to 6 p.m., all active-duty military personnel, veterans, police, fire, and EMT professionals, along with up to four family members, will be given free admission.

Bring a valid Military ID, a license with Veteran classification, or first responder credentials.

And on Saturday, the first 2,500 people who donate a new or gently used children's book will receive a free admission ticket.

Dwight Weathers went to Summerfest last week and says he donated non-perishable food to get free admission last week.

He says it's a good way to save money, and sometimes give back.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"If you're definitely looking to come to Summerfest and have a good time with your family but also see some amazing artists for less than the cost you actually would pay for yourself," Weathers said. "You definitely want to look into the promotions and be an active participant in that for sure."

All other promotions can be found on the Summerfest website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip