Summerfest goes green with a new reusable souvenir cup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest attendees can now purchase a reusable souvenir cup and get $1.00 off beer refills, as part of the festival's efforts to be more environmentally friendly.

The 2024 souvenir cup, launched in partnership with 14th District Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, is the newest Summerfest green initiative. Other environmental initiatives include increasing LED lights, recycling, composting, and encouraging biking and public transit on festival grounds.

When approached about the opportunity, Summerfest's, "answer was an immediate yes," according to Dimitrijevic. She says, “The World’s Largest Music Festival” just got even better and greener. If they can do it we can all make changes that have huge impacts today."

The $5.00 cups can be purchased and refilled throughout the park at Leinenkugel Bar, Keg & Cask, and Terrapin Trailer.

Milwaukee Environmental Collaboration Office Sustainability Director Erick Shambarger congratulated Summerfest's efforts, “Cheers to Summerfest for leading by example in reducing plastic waste.”

For more environmentally friendly summer activities, check out the Milwaukee Environmental Collaboration Office's Green Events Guide.

