Summerfest falls on Independence day for the first time, fans excited to celebrate

What's better than live music and celebrating our nation's birthday?

Today you can do both because for the first time Summerfest is on Independence Day.

We spoke with people who told us they're excited for a new option this year. Many said it's the perfect place to bring your whole family or a big group of friends.

"Yeah, it’s a great way for people to gather together, celebrate America and also enjoy some of the rich culture Summerfest brings to the Milwaukee area,” said Dustin Beth.

“I think it’s a good idea," said Claude Gray. "I think there’s a lot of people that need something to do on the 4th of July. If they’re not going to be at home then this is a great place to have it, a great place to celebrate with other Milwaukeeans.”

Others said it's great because there are so many activities to do the entire time. People like Zonshea Oglesby said this is great timing since they couldn't celebrate at Milwaukee's Lakefront firework show on Wednesday.

“I think it’s pretty exciting," said Zonshea Oglesby. "It’s more activities to do besides just watch the fireworks even though that’s like a national thing we always do. I feel like it’s a little bit better because we have like more food, games and activities to participate in.”

