Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House partnering for Juneteenth celebration

Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee are pairing up for a Juneteenth celebration.

This is the first time in history the music festival will feature Juneteenth programming.

“We are honored to develop a new partnership with Northcott Neighborhood House to commemorate Juneteenth Day,” said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Kicking things off at 6:00 p.m. on June 19th, Summerfest will host an opening ceremony with Northcott Neighborhood House that will recognize the importance of the Juneteenth holiday with performances and speeches. Scholarships will also be awarded to the winners of the Mr and Miss Juneteenth and Little Miss and Little Mr Juneteenth Pageants.

Some of the artists performing at the ceremony include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ginuwine, and Gary Clark, Jr.

Programming and music for Juneteenth Day at Summerfest will take place across multiple stages.

"The extended entertainment and programming planned at Summerfest to commemorate the Juneteenth Day holiday will be part of the legacy of our longstanding position as one of the largest and oldest celebrations in the country,” said Northcott Neighborhood House Executive Director Tony Kearney.

More details will be announced in 2025.

