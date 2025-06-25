Summer meal program expected to serve more than 500,000 meals to Milwaukee County youth

A free meal service for children and teens will kick off Wednesday in Milwaukee County.

The Summer Meal Program allows families to save money on food, ensures children have access to healthy meals and encourages participation in recreational and educational activities.

Through this city-wide collaboration, The Hunger Task Force and local partners are predicted to serve more than 500,000 free meals.

The program is open to children and teens (18 and under) and will be available at 180 sites throughout the city.

For a list of all meal sites and serving times, visit the Hunger Task Force website.

