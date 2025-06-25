Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Summer meal program expected to serve more than 500,000 meals to Milwaukee County youth

The Milwaukee Brewers partnered with the Salvation Army to pack lunches for the summer lunch program.
Brewers partner with Salvation ARmy
Summer lunch program
Posted
and last updated

A free meal service for children and teens will kick off Wednesday in Milwaukee County.

The Summer Meal Program allows families to save money on food, ensures children have access to healthy meals and encourages participation in recreational and educational activities.

Through this city-wide collaboration, The Hunger Task Force and local partners are predicted to serve more than 500,000 free meals.

The program is open to children and teens (18 and under) and will be available at 180 sites throughout the city.

For a list of all meal sites and serving times, visit the Hunger Task Force website.

Watch: Brewers partner with Salvation Army to pack lunches for children

Brewers partner with Salvation ARmy

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones