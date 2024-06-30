Students win one of the most competitive scholarship opportunities in country

MILWAUKEE — Up to $2,000 was on the line with the 2024 Milwaukee's Finest Scholarship Awards, where over a dozen students won out against hundreds of others from across Wisconsin.

This year's competition ended up being one of the most competitive scholarship opportunities in the country, according to a release by MFSA.

Students who applied had to meet requirements for their application to be considered, like a minimum grade-point average and participate in extracurricular activities, among other things.

"I had to be qualified with my grade point average, my extracurriculars and there is obviously doing the application process and waiting for the ultimate goal — the scholarship," Zion Owusu-Yeboa, a scholarship recipient, said.

The students came from a range of schools, but all were required to have attended a Milwaukee area high school.

Funds for the scholarships came from a combination of local businesses, organizations and community members. This year the scholarship funds topped more than $100,000 over the eight years it has run.

Here are the recipients of the scholarship:

Alec Romero

Daniel Damon

Gina Lee

Joseph Harris

Karena Clark

Lyniah Jeter

Mia Moore

Paulino Ornelas

Tiana Thompson

Wendy Yang

Yuritzi Alanis

Zion Owusu-Yeboa

MFSA also honored the Milwaukee resident Chandar Robertson from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee for a significant impact on students in developing academic and personal skills needed for success in higher education.

