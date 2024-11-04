Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Students share how Milwaukee's new Archbishop can connect with young Catholics

Jeffrey S. Grob was named as the next Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. One of his challenges will be to engage young Catholics, so how can he do it?
The Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob has been named the 12th Archbishop for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by Pope Francis.
Marquette Students share thoughts on how the Archdiocese of Milwaukee's new Archbishop can engage younger people
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, the Vatican announced that Jeffrey S. Grob would serve as the 12th Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Grob will be installed on January 14, 2025.

"I'm a farm boy from Wisconsin," Grob said. "I grew up twice a day milking cows, Brown Swiss."

With Grob's return to Wisconsin, he'll face a challenge. According to numbers from The Association of Religion Data Archives, the percentage of Catholics in the state has declined steadily since 2000.

So TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones went to Marquette University to speak to young Catholics about how they want to be engaged.

Watch: Students share how Milwaukee's new Archbishop can connect with young Catholics

Students share how Milwaukee's new Archbishop can connect with young Catholics

"Getting on the platforms where a lot of those people are going to be," said Marco Massart, a senior at Marquette. "Getting on social media and telling them about your plans for the church and how you plan to engage the audience and maybe bringing something new and creative mass."

Marco Massart, Marquette University

Some others are looking for ways to participate in the church in a way that can fit into their busy schedule.

"I used to be a part of the choir a long time ago in middle school and I loved it," said Marquette sophomore Ali Winchester. "I just don't have time for it now. So just holding open things and be like 'Hey if you want to join this you totally can."

Ali Winchester, Sophomore at Marquette Unicersity

The Archbishop will get his chance to engage those young Catholics after being installed next year.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo