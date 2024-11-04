MILWAUKEE — On Monday, the Vatican announced that Jeffrey S. Grob would serve as the 12th Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Grob will be installed on January 14, 2025.

"I'm a farm boy from Wisconsin," Grob said. "I grew up twice a day milking cows, Brown Swiss."

With Grob's return to Wisconsin, he'll face a challenge. According to numbers from The Association of Religion Data Archives, the percentage of Catholics in the state has declined steadily since 2000.

So TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones went to Marquette University to speak to young Catholics about how they want to be engaged.

Watch: Students share how Milwaukee's new Archbishop can connect with young Catholics

Students share how Milwaukee's new Archbishop can connect with young Catholics

"Getting on the platforms where a lot of those people are going to be," said Marco Massart, a senior at Marquette. "Getting on social media and telling them about your plans for the church and how you plan to engage the audience and maybe bringing something new and creative mass."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Some others are looking for ways to participate in the church in a way that can fit into their busy schedule.

"I used to be a part of the choir a long time ago in middle school and I loved it," said Marquette sophomore Ali Winchester. "I just don't have time for it now. So just holding open things and be like 'Hey if you want to join this you totally can."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The Archbishop will get his chance to engage those young Catholics after being installed next year.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip