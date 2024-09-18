Students evacuated from Nathan Hale High School, West Allis PD investigating incident

West Allis police are investigating a reported incident at Nathan Hale High School, which has been evacuated.

Law enforcement is investigating, but say that, "preliminarily," there are no injuries to report and everyone is safe. According to the leaders in the West Allis School District, students and staff were evacuated around 9:30 a.m. after a threat was made to student safety.

District leaders say law enforcement is sweeping the building and continuing to investigate.

Parents who want to pick their student up during this time may do so from the football field south of Hale. District staff request parents use the parking lot sound of the West Allis Athletic Complex near the concession stand.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar is working to learn more information about the situation. This story will be updated.

