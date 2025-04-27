Streets Alive: Historical characters walked the Streets of Old Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum hosted its annual "Streets Alive" event, where lecturers and those with historical knowledge dressed up in time-period clothing and interacted with visitors on the museum's famous Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit.

Robert Truitt was one of those docents — pants strapped with suspenders, bow tie in place and positioned next to one of his favorite pieces: the Schloemer Motor Wagon.

The wagon is credited as one of the earliest motor vehicles in the US and was a popular sight in parades.

"We don't think of Milwaukee as an old city, but we really do have businesses that have been here for a long, long time," Truitt said.

He loves to "tell the stories and spread the knowledge" of what it was like in old Milwaukee.

According to Truitt, the new location of the museum will bring about a more expansive history of Milwaukee than what the current displays show. The streets can include indigenous histories and beyond.

"It is always exciting when we have new things on board. This is just a snapshot of a couple of decades at the turn of the 20th century," he said. "When we go to the new museum, we will be able to expand the timeline."

