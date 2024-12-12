Strattec cuts 20 manufacturing jobs, lists Milwaukee facility for sale

MILWAUKEE — With just weeks before the holidays, about 20 people have learned they will soon be out of a job.

Strattec Security Corp., which provides smart solutions for vehicle power access, security, and authorization in the global automotive industry, says it will cut one of three manufacturing shifts at its facility in Glendale.

The change will result in the elimination of approximately 20 direct labor roles, which will take effect early next year. The company says the reductions are due to increased productivity.

Changes will also include moving to a 10-hour, four-day workweek from the standard eight-hour, five-day schedule, according to the release sent on Wednesday.

Strattec is also listing its offices and manufacturing facility for sale and will seek a new space better suited to its needs, as the company looks to upgrade and modernize its operations.

“These are exciting times at STRATTEC as we look to upgrade and modernize our operations while providing our team members a more flexible workweek,” said Jennifer Slater, President and CEO. “While in the early stages of evaluation, streamlining how we work is a high priority and we are evaluating how to better utilize our footprint, improve our office and manufacturing facilities, and provide an enhanced work environment for our team.”

The company says it hopes to stay in the Milwaukee area, "assuming economics allow."

