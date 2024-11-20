Stranded dog rescued near the Menominee River in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Thanks to the community, a happy pup has been reunited with his owner.

A passerby walking near the Menomonee River in Wauwatosa this morning spotted Thor, a dog missing for five days, on a pile of rocks.

Submitted

The passerby called animal rescue, which brought in a group of construction workers to create a dirt path and help Thor safely reach land.

"Abby snatched the dog as quick as she could," said Jasmine Greenbank. "[Thor] was not a fan and ended up biting her in the hand pretty bad, but we got the dog."

Watch: Stranded dog rescued from Menominee River

Stranded dog rescued from Menominee River

The pup was microchipped, which helped reunite him with his owners.

"It was really cool to see the construction workers and a bunch of random people walking up as we were walking out with the dog," said Abby Voss. "If nobody cared at all, who knows what would have been Thor's future, you know?"

The owners thanked the community, as well as the staff at Happy Paws Doggy Care and Billy's Posse for their help.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip