'Stop the Cut': Protests against government spending cuts continue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Demonstrators lined up on several overpass bridges along I-43 to protest GOP lawmakers and the rash of government spending cuts, resulting in the loss of thousands of federal jobs.

The rallies have popped up around the country Saturday in cities like New York, Washington DC and Milwaukee — organized about two weeks after similar nationwide anti-Trump demonstrations.

In Milwaukee, they held up their signs and banners against the wire fence for interstate drivers to see. There were about eight overpasses filled with demonstrators in Milwaukee, so the drivers got the message while heading through the city between W. Greentree Rd. to W. Layton Ave.

'Stop the cuts' Rallies across Milwaukee

Cars honked both in support and against their cause, according to one of the participants who reached out to TMJ4 for coverage.

Protesters in Washington DC congregated in front of the White House and in front of JD Vance's house.

New York protesters marched towards Central Park and past the Trump Tower.

