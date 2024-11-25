Still looking for a turkey? Tower Chicken Farm has you covered

MILWAUKEE — Tower Chicken Farm, a holiday staple for more than 70 years, will begin selling turkeys today at 8 a.m. You may want to show up early though, as lines may start forming as early as 7 a.m.

Customers from Milwaukee and even as far as Illinois flock to the family-owned farm to secure their Thanksgiving turkeys. Whole turkeys are priced at $2.69 per pound, turkey breasts at $3.69 per pound, and boneless breasts at $7.29 per pound.

Today offers the best chance to get the widest selection, as sizes cannot be guaranteed later in the week when supplies run out.

Watch: Tower Chicken Farm in Milwaukee draws in out-of-state customers for holiday birds

Tower Chicken Farm in Milwaukee draws in out-of-state customers for holiday birds

“You really should try to get out here early,” a Tower Chicken spokesperson told TMJ4 News on Friday. “We always run out of certain sizes depending on what we get each year.”

RELATED LINKS:

-Read our previous coverage of this story

Turkeys will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to five days. After that, they should be frozen.

Where is Tower Chicken Farm?

Tower Chicken Farm is located at 4111 S. 6th St. on Milwaukee’s south side.

Here's a list of their Thanksgiving Week Hours:



Nov. 25–27: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: Closed

Friday, Nov. 29: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error