Staying safe on the water: Boaters in Oconomowoc share summer safety reminders

OCONOMOWOC — As summer arrives in Lake Country, boaters and lakegoers are heading out to enjoy warm days on the water. From swimming to tubing to relaxing cruises, Wisconsin’s lakes — including those in Oconomowoc and nearby Silver Lake — are popular summer destinations.

But before you hit the water, safety should be top of mind.

"Well, I think the main thing is just like on the road — watch out for the other guy," said Dennis Gross, a longtime boater.

Gross says experience has changed the way he approaches the water.

"It’s not worth taking risks to have fun," he said. "I’m a lot safer boat now than when I was younger because I was more likely to challenge the elements. Now I’m just glad I don’t fall overboard."

Sharing the Water Safely

Local lakes are often shallow in spots, which can create unexpected situations for boaters.

"You also have to watch out for heads in the water," Gross said. "The lake is shallow enough that you know people are actually standing way out from shore where you wouldn’t think they could stand — but they actually can."

Watch: Boaters in Oconomowoc share summer safety reminders

That’s why paying attention and slowing down near the shore is so important — not just for boaters, but for skiers, swimmers, and paddlers sharing the space.

"Watch out for skiers and wakeboards because people do fall down," Gross added.

On Silver Lake — located just southeast of Oconomowoc — the Silver Lake Management District provides clear boating rules to help ensure everyone stays safe. These include reduced speed zones near shorelines, guidelines for distance between boats and swimmers, and life jacket requirements for kids.

Water Safety Tips to Keep in Mind

Whether you’re boating, fishing, or just cooling off in the water, these safety reminders can help protect you and your loved ones all summer long:

Top Water Safety Tips:

Wear a life jacket.

Slow down near shore. Respect no-wake zones to protect swimmers and wildlife.

Respect no-wake zones to protect swimmers and wildlife. Keep your distance. Stay at least 100 feet from docks, other boats, and swimmers when traveling above no-wake speed.

Stay at least 100 feet from docks, other boats, and swimmers when traveling above no-wake speed. Use a spotter. Always have a second person watching if you're pulling someone on skis or a tube.

Always have a second person watching if you're pulling someone on skis or a tube. Stay alert. People may be swimming or standing far from shore, especially in shallow lakes.

People may be swimming or standing far from shore, especially in shallow lakes. Avoid alcohol while boating. Boating under the influence is illegal and dangerous.

Boating under the influence is illegal and dangerous. Know the lake's rules. Before heading out, check local guidelines like those available for Silver Lake here.

