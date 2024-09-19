Drink beer and compete in a spelling contest -- all for a good cause! Thursday night at Lakefront Brewery, attend an adult spelling bee to benefit Riverwest Elementary School's effort to renovate it's playground into more eco-friendly space.

TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke with Dylan Mazurkiewicz, who says it's all part of Lakefront's Ripple Effect Program, which aims to give back to the communities around the brewery.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Dylan Mazurkiewicz works at Lakefront Brewery.



"And the title of that has to do with the fact that we know one small act can have repeated benefitting actions afterward as well," he said.

$10 from the sale of each Fund the Fun growler will go towards raising money for the project. 30 teams will compete in a trivia style spelling contest, all while benefiting a good cause.

Staff at Lakefront Brewery hosting adult spelling bee to support Riverwest Elementary

"We're going to have teams submit a final spelling of some common words... I don't want to give categories away so people start training," said Mazurkiewicz.

Riverwest Elementary has partnered with the non-profit Reflo to replace 27 square feet of asphalt with new eco-friendly green spaces and mixed use recreational and educational areas. There will be two outdoor classroom areas amongst a variety of native plants and trees.

TMJ4 A shot of what the new Riverwest Elementary playground could look like.

The school needs to raise about a million dollars to complete the project.

