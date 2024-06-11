Stabbing, shooting on Milwaukee's north side; 3 injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting and double stabbing that occurred on June 10, 2024, at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of W. Fiebrantz Ave.

A 66-year-old and a 50-year-old were taken to a local hospital for stab wounds and are expected to survive.

A 27-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital. The incident is related to domestic violence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police are not seeking suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error