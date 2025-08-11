St. Francis PD searching for missing endangered person

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — St. Francis Police are asking for the public's help in locating 50-year-old Shane Alan Damkoehler who is considered a missing endangered person.

Damkoehler's father contacted police at 6:23 a.m. Sunday saying his son had not returned home overnight.

SFBD officers located his bicycle, wallet, house keys and other items at Greene Park. A police K-9 lost his scent near the intersection of South Barland Avenue and East Lunham Avenue.

Damkoehler is a known alcoholic and has had numerous interactions with police.

Damkoehler was last seen wearing a blue shirt. He is described as a white male standing around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses, but does not have them with him.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.

