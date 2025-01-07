St. Francis Brewery has new ownership hoping to once again become an important part of the community

ST. FRANCIS — A new year means new opportunities for husband and wife Shallece Peters and Dheren Stewart.

The two recently announced on social media that they will reopen St. Francis Brewery at the corner of Kinnickinnic and Howard Avenues in St. Francis.

The new owners told TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones they were not expecting the hundreds of likes and comments from total strangers.

"I didn’t think it’d have the following it has," Peters said. "So, it’s really exciting that the community is just as excited about it as we are."

The brewery was last open in 2019. The couple had been looking for a restaurant to open for years and now hope to become an important part of the St. Francis community.

"Restaurants are the cornerstones of communities; they are the meeting places of communities," Stewart said. "I think this area, in particular, has been wanting and needing a space where people can get together and enjoy some food, music, and drinks."

Shallece and Dheren want to put their own spin on the restaurant with new decorations, food and drinks, live music, and more.

And, of course, they’re looking to brew beer. But they need to find the right brewmaster to use their brewing equipment.

For now, the couple still needs to get the restaurant ready to open and hire a staff. They hope to open in the spring of this year.

"This is like his lifelong dream, so we're just trying to enjoy the moment because you only get to open your first restaurant once," Peters said. "To get to open it together is just a really big blessing."

