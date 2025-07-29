St. Francis-based manufacturer holds hiring event in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — QPS Employment Group and Wixon, a leading flavor manufacturer, are teaming up to host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the QPS office located at 822 W. Mitchell Street in Milwaukee.

Wixon, based in St. Francis, is experiencing significant growth and is seeking to fill multiple positions at its new 400,000-square-foot, facility. Open roles include machine operators, material handlers, blender operators, maintenance technicians, quality inspectors, quality control technicians, automation technicians, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume. QPS and Wixon representatives will be conducting on-site interviews, with the potential to leave with a job offer or start date.

For questions, job seekers can contact QPS at 414-389-5000. More information about the hiring event is available online.

