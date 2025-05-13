Spring Yardwork: DIY or hire the pros? A Shorewood resident and local landscaping expert share their insights

SHOREWOOD — With spring in full bloom, many homeowners are heading outside to get their yards in shape—but just how much will that picture-perfect lawn cost?

According to a February 2025 survey from Empower, homeowners can spend hundreds of dollars monthly on lawn care. Professional services typically charge between $50 and $100 an hour, and larger landscaping projects can easily climb into the thousands.

Spring yardwork: DIY or call in the pros?

While prices for outdoor supplies dropped slightly last year, the cost of hiring help jumped more than 10%, according to the Consumer Price Index.

For Quincy Ross, owner of Q and C Lawn & Gardening Company, that rising demand makes sense. He says his clients aren’t just paying for grass seed and mulch—they’re buying back their weekends.

“You’re guaranteed to get me out there,” he says. “You don’t have to spend your time in the yard. I take that weight off people’s shoulders.”

But not everyone’s outsourcing the work. In Shorewood, homeowner Kathy Lambert spent her morning with her family clearing weeds from their flower beds. Despite the long hours, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s not easy. The weeding is never-ending,” she admits. “But it’s a place of beauty and peace. A chance to be quiet and in nature. I love that.”

And the costs add up no matter who’s doing the labor. Mulch runs about $3 to $6 a bag at big-box stores, or up to $50 per cubic yard in bulk.

Plants vary widely—some flowers and shrubs cost just a few dollars, while others go for $50 or more apiece. Homeowners looking to save can shop in bulk or opt for perennials that return each year.

Whether you’re digging in yourself or hiring someone like Quincy, experts agree: planning ahead—both financially and physically—can go a long way. And ultimately, the best approach depends on what you’re willing to spend… or how much sweat you’re willing to put in.

