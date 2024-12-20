Spreading holiday cheer: How you can snag free toys for last-minute gifts

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Still hunting for gifts for your kids? A Milwaukee mental health clinic wants to help.

AMRI Counseling Services is holding its annual toy drive and giveaway this afternoon at its center near Sherman and Capitol.

The event aims to bring holiday joy to children in the community and families facing financial challenges, helping them have a magical holiday season.

The giveaway is made possible through generous contributions from the community.

“The holiday season is a time for joy, love, and community. Our toy drive and giveaway help create that joy for children who may otherwise go without gifts,” said Dr. Lakeia Jones, president, founder, and CEO of AMRI Counseling Services. “We are deeply thankful for the continued support from our community, donors, and volunteers who make this event possible each year.”

When:

12 p.m. today.

Where:

AMRI Counseling Services, 4001 W Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53216.

Who can attend:

Families in need.

AMRI Counseling Services provides mental health and community support services, with a focus on holistic well-being to foster hope and positive change within the Milwaukee community.

For more information about AMRI Counseling Services, click here.

