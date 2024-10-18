Spooky events in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a jammin' good weekend for spooky season lovers!
Milwaukee is celebrating Halloween early with a variety of events perfect for ghouls and goblins. Erica Cherie of Jammin' 98.3 treats us to weekend plans.
Thursday-Sunday
Boo at the Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd
Trick or treat with the animals in your favorite costume. The event includes family-friendly Halloween activities and entertainment throughout the zoo. Boo at the Zoo runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday
Spirits of the Silent City: Dead Reckoning
2405 W Forest Home Ave.
Visit the Forest Home Cemetary & Arboretum for a ghostly good time. The tour features live actor portrayals
of Milwaukee historical figures. Tours run after hours starting at 6 p.m.
Now through October 31
Halloween Village at Baird Community Commons
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
The family-friendly visit features photo-ops, lights and spooky character pieces. The event is free and open to the public.
