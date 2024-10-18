Spooky events in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a jammin' good weekend for spooky season lovers!

Milwaukee is celebrating Halloween early with a variety of events perfect for ghouls and goblins. Erica Cherie of Jammin' 98.3 treats us to weekend plans.

Thursday-Sunday

Boo at the Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd

Trick or treat with the animals in your favorite costume. The event includes family-friendly Halloween activities and entertainment throughout the zoo. Boo at the Zoo runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday

Spirits of the Silent City: Dead Reckoning

2405 W Forest Home Ave.

Visit the Forest Home Cemetary & Arboretum for a ghostly good time. The tour features live actor portrayals

of Milwaukee historical figures. Tours run after hours starting at 6 p.m.

Now through October 31

Halloween Village at Baird Community Commons

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

The family-friendly visit features photo-ops, lights and spooky character pieces. The event is free and open to the public.

