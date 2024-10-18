Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Spooky events in Milwaukee this weekend

Erica Cherie of Jammin' 98.3 treats us to weekend plans
Jammin' into the weekend for the halloween season.
Untitled design - 2024-10-18T152808.435.png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — It's a jammin' good weekend for spooky season lovers!
Milwaukee is celebrating Halloween early with a variety of events perfect for ghouls and goblins. Erica Cherie of Jammin' 98.3 treats us to weekend plans.

Thursday-Sunday
Boo at the Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd
Trick or treat with the animals in your favorite costume. The event includes family-friendly Halloween activities and entertainment throughout the zoo. Boo at the Zoo runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday
Spirits of the Silent City: Dead Reckoning
2405 W Forest Home Ave.
Visit the Forest Home Cemetary & Arboretum for a ghostly good time. The tour features live actor portrayals
of Milwaukee historical figures. Tours run after hours starting at 6 p.m.

Now through October 31
Halloween Village at Baird Community Commons
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
The family-friendly visit features photo-ops, lights and spooky character pieces. The event is free and open to the public.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo