Spirit adds new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Detroit starting June 13

MILWAUKEE — Spirit Airlines will add new nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Detroit, Michigan, beginning June 13.

The latest route comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of new flights between Milwaukee and Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Nashville. Introductory fares start as low as $37 each way, according to a press release.

The new flights will operate to and from Milwaukee twice per week.

"At less than an hour of flight time, these new flights to the Motor City are significantly faster than dealing with the six-hour drive and Chicago traffic delays," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "With these new flights, travelers can fly from our hometown airport and enjoy low fares on weekend trips to Detroit this summer."

Curtis Waltz / Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's website Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, file image.

The flights will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft featuring eight “Big Front Seats” and 174 standard seats.

