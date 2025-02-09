Southwest to expand nonstop flights between MKE and San Diego

Milwaukee International Airport has announced that Southwest Airlines will be expanding its nonstop service between MKE and San Diego International Airport (SAN) starting this fall. Previously, Southwest offered nonstop flights between MKE and SAN seasonally on Saturdays.

Starting on Oct. 2 Southwest will fly the route every day of the week except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The full flight schedule is listed below:



Day From To Deport Arrive Monday MKE SAN 1:35 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Thursday MKE SAN 1:35 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Friday MKE SAN 1:35 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Saturday MKE SAN 2:40 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Sunday MKE SAN 3:35 p.m. 5:55 p.m. Monday SAN MKE 12:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday SAN MKE 12:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Friday SAN MKE 12:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Saturday SAN MKE 9:55 a.m. 4:00 p.m. Sunday SAN MKE 12:45 p.m. 6:50 p.m.

Along with the nonstop flights between MKE and SAN, Southwest now offers flights to 17 destinations from MKE. Southwest will launch new daily nonstop flights between MKE and Austin on March 6.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource



Convenient nonstop service to popular spring break destinations will also be offered, on Saturdays and Sundays from March 6 through April 7. Nonstop destinations include Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, And Cancun along with Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

For more information on flights and tickets visit Southwest Airlines website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip