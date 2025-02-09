Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Southwest to expand nonstop flights between MKE and San Diego

Airlines Vaccination
Morry Gash/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at General Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Airlines Vaccination
Posted

Milwaukee International Airport has announced that Southwest Airlines will be expanding its nonstop service between MKE and San Diego International Airport (SAN) starting this fall. Previously, Southwest offered nonstop flights between MKE and SAN seasonally on Saturdays.

Starting on Oct. 2 Southwest will fly the route every day of the week except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The full flight schedule is listed below:

DayFromTo DeportArrive
MondayMKESAN1:35 p.m.3:50 p.m.
ThursdayMKESAN1:35 p.m.3:50 p.m.
FridayMKESAN1:35 p.m.3:50 p.m.
SaturdayMKESAN2:40 p.m.5:00 p.m.
SundayMKESAN3:35 p.m.5:55 p.m.
Monday SANMKE12:30 p.m.6:30 p.m.
ThursdaySANMKE12:30 p.m.6:30 p.m.
FridaySANMKE12:30 p.m.6:30 p.m.
Saturday SANMKE9:55 a.m.4:00 p.m.
SundaySANMKE12:45 p.m.6:50 p.m.

Along with the nonstop flights between MKE and SAN, Southwest now offers flights to 17 destinations from MKE. Southwest will launch new daily nonstop flights between MKE and Austin on March 6.

Busy Airport

Convenient nonstop service to popular spring break destinations will also be offered, on Saturdays and Sundays from March 6 through April 7. Nonstop destinations include Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, And Cancun along with Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

For more information on flights and tickets visit Southwest Airlines website.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones