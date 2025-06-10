South Milwaukee students call for the school board president's resignation after criticizing teachers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee High School students are demanding accountability from School Board President Sophia Williams following comments she made criticizing English teachers during a May 21 meeting.

"Honestly, I would ask for her resignation," said Mason Brandt, a senior at South Milwaukee High School.

The controversy stems from Williams' response to declining English test scores, where she expressed criticism of high school English teachers.

"Our ACT scores were nowhere near where they are now," Williams said during the meeting. "I wouldn't have sent my child here,"

Watch: South Milwaukee students call for the school board president's resignation

Williams further challenged teachers, saying, "That's your job, that's why you became an educator, and if that's not the job you think you should be doing, this is not the district for you."

These comments have sparked significant backlash from students and staff alike. TMJ4 spoke with students who attended last week's board meeting to voice their concerns directly to district leadership.

"To hear that from someone else in our community, especially a board member, it was very disheartening," said Nathaniel Paff, a senior at South Milwaukee High School.

Paff and Brandt were among many community members who expressed their frustration during the meeting. For these students, the issue goes beyond just controversial statements.

"I also really hope that the community understands that her behavior diminishes the opportunity of the students in the building," Brandt said.

The students say they're looking for meaningful change in district leadership.

"I either hope for an extreme reconciliation where she apologizes and she truly makes steps forward to make things better, or I hope that she resigns," Paff said.

Tim Backes, who serves as both an alderman and a high school English teacher, also called for Williams to step down during the June 4 meeting.

"I'm calling for your resignation by no later than June 30, because it is imperative that we enter the next school year with a clean slate with a school board that respects us," Backes said.

When TMJ4 reached out to Williams for comment, she declined an interview request. In an email response, she explained she was frustrated that some teachers "have not engaged in critical conversations about resource adoption and instructional improvement."

Williams added, "If we are truly committed to the success of all students, we need every educator to come to the table, offer solutions, and take part in the work ahead."

The next school board meeting is scheduled for June 18.

This story was reported by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

