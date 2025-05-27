South Milwaukee Fire Department responds to mercury hazard near 9th and Columbia

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident involving mercury on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a report of a possible mercury substance at a facility near 9th and Columbia just after 4 p.m. on Monday, May 26, according to a release from the fire department.
Crews determined the liquid could be mercury and upgraded the call to Hazmat.
Hazmat crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department were called in, confirmed the substance was mercury, contained it, and removed “any immediately life-threatening safety concerns about the material.”
The facility has been closed and turned over to the owner for further mitigation, according to the fire department.
