South Milwaukee Fire Department responds to mercury hazard near 9th and Columbia

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident involving mercury on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a possible mercury substance at a facility near 9th and Columbia just after 4 p.m. on Monday, May 26, according to a release from the fire department.

Crews determined the liquid could be mercury and upgraded the call to Hazmat.

Hazmat crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department were called in, confirmed the substance was mercury, contained it, and removed “any immediately life-threatening safety concerns about the material.”

The facility has been closed and turned over to the owner for further mitigation, according to the fire department.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

<b><i>Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.</i></b>



<b>Report a typo or error</b> // <b>Submit a news tip</b>