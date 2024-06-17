Smoke fills neighborhood as Milwaukee Fire Department handles vacant building fire

Milwaukee Fire Department crews were called to a scene at 20th and Mitchell on the city's south side. The call came in around 3:00 Monday morning.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure has been monitoring the scene all morning. When she first arrived, firefighters were fighting the flames and hot spots from above. MFD was assisted by the West Allis Police Department.

Sydni also spoke to neighbors watching things unfold from the Mitchell Street Lofts. They say they woke up to the smell of smoke, which spread for several blocks through the surrounding neighborhood.

"Me and my mom heard a big boom so we looked out the window and saw flames coming out of the building," says one neighbor. "And we were watching it just expanding."

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Right now, firefighters say there are no injuries. Sydni will continue to work for updates throughout the morning.

