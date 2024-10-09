WEST MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Whitney Babaian called an attic apartment on 52nd Street in West Milwaukee home for more than two years. That changed late last month when a call from her landlord turned her world upside down.

"I think I was in shock because everything was gone—the whole kitchen, the whole upstairs where we lived—everything was destroyed," said Babaian.

TMJ4 News Whitney Babaian / lost home in fire

Firefighters told her the blaze started in the kitchen, but they still don’t know why.

"I don’t smoke, so there wouldn’t have been a fire from a cigarette or anything like that," Babaian said.

Since it isn’t safe to enter the home, Babaian shared photos that show the extent of the damage. Even standing outside and talking to TMJ4’s Elaine Rojas-Castillo was difficult for her.

TMJ4 News

"I didn’t want to see it because we just want to come home. So, I didn’t really want to come back here," she said.

Watch: Single mother loses everything after fire destroys West Milwaukee home

Single mother loses everything after fire destroys West Milwaukee home

Now, the single mom is trying to figure out what comes next while caring for her two young children.

"Since I’m a server, I saved a lot of my money, and I had a lot of cash in my house, so that was completely burned," Babaian said.

TMJ4 News

Without renter’s insurance, Babaian’s friends encouraged her to start a GoFundMe to help her rebuild.

"It took a lot for me to do that, but I felt like I had to humble myself, and I do need help," she said.

Thanks to her son’s school social worker, Babaian and her family have another week in a hotel. As she navigates her next steps, Babaian is grateful for the support she’s received.

"Hug your kids because I’m blessed that we’re still here, and that’s what’s most important," Babaian said.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip