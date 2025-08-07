Silver Alert issued for Waukesha man

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Michael E. Taylor, According to the Waukesha Police Department.

Taylor is a Black male, standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has balding black hair and a gray goatee. He also has a missing tip on the middle finger of his left hand.

Taylor was last seen around 3 p.m.in the 1400 block of Oakdale Drive in Waukesha. He was wearing a burgundy baseball cap, black button up shirt with vertical stripes, black athletic pants and gray sneakers.

According to authorities, Taylor recently moved to Waukesha to live with family. He is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information should contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.

