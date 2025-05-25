Signs of Summer: Milwaukee County Parks announces 2025 aquatic openings

MILWAUKEE — It’s time!!! Milwaukee County Parks has announced the opening dates for community pools, water parks, and splash pads across the county.

Due to unseasonably cold weather, Milwaukee County Parks says they have rescheduled the opening day for Cool Waters. Cool Waters will open Saturday, May 31, marking the beginning of the pool season.

Opening weekend hours for Cool Waters will be Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, June 1, from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee County Parks The Cool Waters Aquatic Park

Opening dates/ hours of operation for other aquatic parks are below:

Water Parks:

Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee - June 7

Deep-Well Outdoor Pools:

Wilson Pool at Wilson Recreation Center, Milwaukee - June 14

Sheridan Pool at Sheridan Park, Milwaukee - June 14

McCarty Pool at McCarty Park, Milwaukee - June 14

Splash Pads:

Eight sights are planned to be open from June 20 through Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

Carver Splash Pad - 911 W. Brown St.

Clarke Square Splash Pad - 2330 W. Vieau Place

Dineen Slpash Pad - 6901 W. Vienna Ave.

Lucille Berrien Splash Pad - 3629 N 16th St.

Gordon Splash Pad - 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Madison Splash Pad - 9800 W. Glendale Ave.

Moody Splash Pad - 2201 W. Auer Ave.

Washington Splash Pad - 1859 N. 40th St.

Wading Pools:

24 sights are scheduled to be open from June 20 through Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

Alcott Wader - 3751 S. 97th St.

Algonquin Wader - 7850 N. 51st St.

Cooper Wader - 8701 W. Chambers St.

Greene Wader - 4235 S. Lipton Ave.

Hales Corners Wader - 5765 S. New Berlin Rd

Harriet Tubman Wader - 4750 N. 48 St.

Humboldt Wader - 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Indigenous Peoples Wader - 7301 W. Courtland Ave.

Jacobus Wader - 6501 W. Hillside Lane

Kops Wader - 3321 N. 86th St.

La Follette Wader - 9418 W. Washington St.

Lindsay Wader - 4360 N. 87th St

Lyons Wader - 3301 S. 55th St.

Mitchell Wader - 524 S. Layton Blvd.

Pulaski Cudahy Wader - 5400 S. Swift Ave.

Rainbow Wader - 700 S. 119th St.

Saveland Wader - 3700 S. Second St.

Sheridan Wader - 4800 S. Lake Drive

Smith Wader - 5462 N. 33rd St.

Tiefenthaler Wader - 2501 W. Galena St.

Tippecanoe Wader - 1411 E. Warnimont Ave.

Walker Square Wader - 1031 S. Ninth St.

Wedgewood Wader - 7201 W. Wedgewood Drive

West Milwaukee Wader - 5000 W. Burnham St.

For the most updated information on dates and hours, check out theMilwaukee County Parks website.

Due to budget, senior-level staffing shortages, and facility maintenance issues, Milwaukee County Parks says they are unable to open pools at Hales Corners Park, Washington Park, Grobschmidt Park, as well as the Pelian Cove Aquatic Center at Kosciuszko Park.

For the first time ever, Milwaukee County Parks is offering online season pass sales. Milwaukee County Parks says there will be additional information released regarding online pass sales.

In-person season pass sales began Friday, May 23.

Season passes are an all-access ticket to all the water fun across the county.

Milwaukee County Parks will also be offering swim lessons. Click here to register.

