Side by side: Best friends killed in Southside shooting and one injured

MILWAUKEE — Isaac, 15, and Diego Herrera, 16, were best friends. Now their families grieve at their vigil.

Both teens were side by side when they were killed in a shooting Saturday evening near S. 8th St. and W. Manitoba St. according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Victim's Family Diego Herrera, victim of Southside shooting.

Isaac died at the scene. Diego was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries — he had just turned 16 and was killed when he was celebrating his birthday.

"He really liked basketball, he liked hanging out with his friends and cousins a lot," Rodrigo Herrera, brother of Diego, said. "He was very kind, he has a kind soul and he gets along with everybody. He is just easy-going, ya know?"

Victim's Families Victims of Southside shooting

Emily Rocha, Diego's cousin, was the other teen shot in the incident. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and she is in stable condition.

A GoFundMewas created to help the families pay for the funeral. The families want to combine their funerals and bury them side by side.

Victim's Family Isaac, victim of Southside shooting

"Rest in peace Isaac and Diego!" said the GoFundMe text. "You will be truly missed by many!"

Police are still looking for a suspect, and witnesses tell TMJ4 the shooter was on a scooter at the time of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is looking for unknown suspects. Anyone with information can contact the police at (414) 224-Tips.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip