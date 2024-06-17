Side by side: Best friends killed in Southside shooting and one injured

MILWAUKEE — Isaac, 15, and Diego Herrera, 16, were best friends. Now their families grieve at their vigil.
Both teens were side by side when they were killed in a shooting Saturday evening near S. 8th St. and W. Manitoba St. according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Isaac died at the scene. Diego was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries — he had just turned 16 and was killed when he was celebrating his birthday.
"He really liked basketball, he liked hanging out with his friends and cousins a lot," Rodrigo Herrera, brother of Diego, said. "He was very kind, he has a kind soul and he gets along with everybody. He is just easy-going, ya know?"
Emily Rocha, Diego's cousin, was the other teen shot in the incident. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and she is in stable condition.
A GoFundMewas created to help the families pay for the funeral. The families want to combine their funerals and bury them side by side.
"Rest in peace Isaac and Diego!" said the GoFundMe text. "You will be truly missed by many!"
Police are still looking for a suspect, and witnesses tell TMJ4 the shooter was on a scooter at the time of the crime.
The investigation is ongoing and MPD is looking for unknown suspects. Anyone with information can contact the police at (414) 224-Tips.
