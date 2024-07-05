Should Biden drop out presidential race? Milwaukee voters weigh-in

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will be back in Wisconsin Friday, following a weak performance last week at the first presidential debate.

As his campaign works to assure Americans that the 81-year-old is in the race for the long haul, TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin spoke with Milwaukee voters about the upcoming visit and Biden’s ability to take on a second term.

Here’s what three voters had to say:

Kellie Szymczak

“I consider myself independent,” SzymczakI said. “I do head towards more Trump but just cuz Biden is older.”

She said she believes Biden should drop out of the presidential race.

Mohieldin asked Szymczak if she would consider voting Democrat if the party chose a different candidate. Szymczak said that was a possibility.

“I mean it really just really depends on the people and their input,” she added. “People that could have a longer-term and newer ideas than the older generation.”

Tom

Tom, who didn’t want to share his last name, told Mohieldin he thinks it’s great Biden is coming to Wisconsin. He views the visit as an opportunity for the president to redeem himself with voters in the swing state.

Tom admits following the presidential debate he was worried about Biden’s ability to take on a second term but hopes the poor showing was nothing more than a bad day.

“I don’t think President Biden should avoid anything,” Tom said. “Some people say it’s an episode, others say that it’s just him altogether. We don’t know that we can’t prove it, at least not now.”

Tom also said he supports Biden’s running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, should it come to that.

Erick Gallegos

“President Bidens is old, he barely can walk,” Gallegos said. “I don’t know to be honest.”

Gallegos told Mohieldin he’s on the fence about the democratic party choosing a new presidential candidate this late in the game. He said though he has concerns about Biden he’s not ready to write him off.

“He’s been saying a lot of things he’s going to change for our community but he’s not doing anything to be honest,” Gallegos explained. “We can give him a second chance but at this point, we’re already disappointed.”

