Shots fired and crash on I-894 near 76th, Sheriff's Office investigates

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired on I-894 near 76th St. in the westbound lanes, leading to a full directional closure.

Sheriff's office initially received multiple calls about a crash, a shooting or both near the exit. According to MCSO, without full knowledge of what to expect in the situation, they diverted all traffic onto 76th St. to investigate.

MCSO found the reports of a shooting were credible, and searched for evidence like shell casings on the interstate.

A black car can be seen perpendicular to the interstate and a blue car just behind it.

No injuries were reported, according to MCSO.

All lanes re-opened a little over two hours after the incident.

