Shoppers react ahead of Target's change to Price Match Guarantee

MILWAUKEE — Target is making changes to its long-standing price match guarantee program starting Monday.

Target will stop matching competitors' prices but will maintain its internal price match policy. Customers who find a better price at another Target location or on Target's website can still get the price matched within 14 days of purchase.

A Target spokesperson stated that customers "overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers," which they say reflects consumers' trust in Target's pricing.

Tom Piedt, an occasional Target shopper, has never used the price match guarantee but disagrees with the company's decision to end competitor price matching.

"Well, I thought it was a bad move, because they should be able to match the price other vendors have if it's lower than theirs," Piedt said.

"I guess it's just the principle of the thing, it's being honest with the people that you're working with. Particularly in this day and age where money's tight for a lot of people," Piedt said.

Rayyan Khan, who shops at Target frequently because of its convenient location, was surprised by the news.

"Yeah, it's a bad thing they're ending that thing because if I had to think of another store, then possibly I would've used it, but like I said, I normally most of the time go there, so I just end up shopping what they have," Khan said.

There are still other options for retail shoppers.

Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's all continue to offer versions of price-matching programs. These retailers will match competitors' prices as long as they fit within their specific guidelines.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

