Sherman Park Grocery celebrates anniversary, gives away $10k in groceries

MILWAUKEE — Sherman Park Grocery celebrated two years of helping tackle food insecurity on Saturday with a grocery giveaway for hundreds of customers.

The shop’s owner Maurice Wince told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin they gave away $10,000 worth of groceries with each shopper given $25 gift cards to spend.

Brenda Cogshell was one of those shoppers. She said even $25 goes a long way.

“It’s very helpful,” Cogshell said. “This means a lot.”

Wince said at times he’s noticed customers at the cash registers having to remove items from their carts, especially after COVID-related benefits ended.

He also said the demand for the gift cards was so great they’ve had to create a waiting list.

“[It] literally goes to show you the need that this community faces,” he added.

Wince said his goal is to be more than just a business owner but rather a part of the community he serves, hoping to keep the doors open for years to come.

It’s a message shoppers like Bruentta Johnson can get behind. She showed up to Saturday’s celebration to offer her support.

“It lets me know that they care about our Black community that they understand the shortage of food, the shortage of money,” she said of the giveaway.

Wince said he’s working to raise more money for additional giveaways to help customers on the gift card waitlist.



