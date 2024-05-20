'She worked so hard' Sade Robinson's family emotional over honorary MATC degree

MILWAUKEE — Forgoing MATC’s usual black academic robes, young Adrianna Reams dressed in a bright pink cap and gown in honor of her sister Sade Robinson Sunday as she walked across the graduation stage at Fiserv Forum.

“A part of it felt wrong because this is her diploma,” Reams said. “She worked hard to earn it but I’m glad that I could be here.”

At the college’s spring commencement ceremony, Reams and her family accepted a posthumous honorary degree in Robinson’s name.

19-year-old Robinson was studying criminal justice at MATC before she was tragically murdered in April. She was in her last semester of work toward an Associate of Arts degree at the time.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Robinson's mom, Sheena Scarbrough, and sister, Adrianna Reams pose for photo with Robinson's posthumous honorary degree from MATC

“She really did deserve it she worked so hard, for so long,” 16-year-old Reams said. “This was just one small step on a large path that she never got to see through.”

Robinson’s mother Sheena Scarbrough told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin the gesture by MATC made their family feel supported as they continue to deal with the loss.

“I’m having a multitude of feelings. I’m grateful, overwhelmed, sad,” Scarbrough said. “It’s very emotional there’s not really a way to describe it.”

They’re feelings that mom Shanita Hill can relate to. Her son Amari Smith was killed in February. Smith was a passenger in a deadly crash involving a driver fleeing Milwaukee police.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Shanita Hill smiles as she holds up Amari Smith's honorary MATC degree

“I’m sad because he’s not here to participate,” Hill said. “This is one his greatest accomplishments that I would have loved to have him here for.”

At commencement Sunday, Smith’s brother Jeremy Morris accepted MATC’s posthumous honorary degree on his behalf. Smith was working towards a Barber Technical Diploma when he died.

Like Robinson, he too was in his final semester.

“He would’ve helped out the community like he was doing,” Hill said. “He would’ve opened his own barbershop, from there I don’t know what he would have done. He had so many endeavors for the community and for himself.”

Both families said more than anything they felt proud of their loved one’s accomplishments despite them being cut short.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Amari Smith's family pose for photo. His brother Jeremy Morris (left) walked the graduation stage at Fiserv Forum in his honor.

Robinson's mom also wanted to thank everyone in the community who’s been supportive and respectful of her family. She also urged people to be cautious of what they are posting online and to avoid negativity and bullying.

She specifically referenced reports of a social media post by Waukegan, IL Alderman Keith Turner which reportedly showed a photo of a human arm that was found along Lake Michigan. The post has since been deleted.

Earlier that same week, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robinson’s family was contacted about an arm found in the area, but authorities were awaiting DNA testing.

“The things that that Alderman did in that image is making it really difficult, more difficult, for what we’re dealing with,” Scarbrough said. “He should be ashamed of himself. He’s a disgrace as a professional to be doing anything of that nature and character.”

“I want him held accountable,” she added.

TMJ4 has not been able to independently verify the post. We reached out to Alderman Turner for comment Sunday but did not immediately get a response.

In a social media post on Friday, Waukegan's Mayor, Ann Taylor, said there is a “strong possibility” the remains belong to a woman who was the victim of a homicide in Wisconsin.

Taylor also said the city does not typically comment on ongoing criminal investigations, but she made the statement because the incident is “especially traumatic” and was "made public on social media".

“I hope all Waukeganites join me in prayer for the victim of this horrific crime and for the victim's family,” she said.

Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and dismembering Robinson, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building.

