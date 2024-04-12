Severed leg investigation: Prosecutors must charge Maxwell Anderson, or request 72 hour hold

Prosecutors in Milwaukee County will either have to charge Maxwell Anderson on Friday or request another 72-hour hold.

Wisconsin Department of Justice

Anderson is the person of interest and in custody in connection with a severed leg found in Cudahy last week. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

TMJ4 received an overnight email from MCSO saying that leadership from that office as well as the Milwaukee Police Department would be giving an update on Friday morning at 10:00.

In the meantime, TMJ4 has been working to learn more information about the disappearance of Sade Robinson and the possible connection to the human remains that have been found across the area for the past 10 days. Sade was reported missing on April 1st. Her burnt car was found the next day. A severed leg was also found that day, 11 miles away.

Over the next several days, more body parts were found, along with a blanket that family members say belongs to Sade.

So far, law enforcement have not confirmed the death of Sade or connected her to the body parts or Maxwell Anderson.

MSCO has not returned any of TMJ4's calls. TMJ4 will provide updates after that 10:00 a.m. press release.

