"Severe" crash near the Milwaukee Zoo leaves one dead early Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE — A small sedan crashed into the impact attenuator — the metal or plastic median structures near exits — on I-41 near the Milwaukee Zoo. The driver did not survive.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy first at scene at 4 a.m. called in the 31-year-old driver was unconscious and unresponsive. When a second deputy made it to the scene, they began CPR.

"The crash was so severe that multiple sections of the attenuator collapsed from the impact and a portion of the cement wall behind the attenuator was damaged," MCSO said in a press release.

West Allis and Wauwatosa Fire Departments made it to the crash and took over for the deputies. They tried providing life-saving care but at about 4:35 a.m. the driver was pronounced dead.

A witness saw the car moving fast down the highway and saw the driver crash into the attenuator, according to MCSO.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip