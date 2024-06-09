"Severe" crash near the Milwaukee Zoo leaves one dead early Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE — A small sedan crashed into the impact attenuator — the metal or plastic median structures near exits — on I-41 near the Milwaukee Zoo. The driver did not survive.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy first at scene at 4 a.m. called in the 31-year-old driver was unconscious and unresponsive. When a second deputy made it to the scene, they began CPR.
"The crash was so severe that multiple sections of the attenuator collapsed from the impact and a portion of the cement wall behind the attenuator was damaged," MCSO said in a press release.
West Allis and Wauwatosa Fire Departments made it to the crash and took over for the deputies. They tried providing life-saving care but at about 4:35 a.m. the driver was pronounced dead.
A witness saw the car moving fast down the highway and saw the driver crash into the attenuator, according to MCSO.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
