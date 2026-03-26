Sentry Foods on W. Lisbon temporarily closed due to pest activity, health department says

The Milwaukee Health Department ordered Sentry Foods at 7101 W. Lisbon Ave. to temporarily close because of pest activity.
The store first closed March 2 for pest activity and reopened March 3 after addressing the violation.
Following a routine inspection March 25, the health department ordered Sentry Foods to close again after finding evidence of additional pest activity. The store will reopen once the issues have been resolved.
"Temporary closures are not unusual and can occur for a variety of reasons beyond pests, including licensing issues, lack of hot water or sewage concerns," the health department said.
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