Sentry Foods on W. Lisbon temporarily closed due to pest activity, health department says

The Milwaukee Health Department ordered Sentry Foods at 7101 W. Lisbon Ave. to temporarily close because of pest activity.

The store first closed March 2 for pest activity and reopened March 3 after addressing the violation.

Following a routine inspection March 25, the health department ordered Sentry Foods to close again after finding evidence of additional pest activity. The store will reopen once the issues have been resolved.

"Temporary closures are not unusual and can occur for a variety of reasons beyond pests, including licensing issues, lack of hot water or sewage concerns," the health department said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip