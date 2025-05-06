Sendik's on Downer closed due to 'escalating pest activity'

MILWAUKEE — The Sendik's location on Downer Avenue has been forced to close due to "escalating pest activity observed during recent inspections," according to the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD).

The City of Milwaukee Health Department

The MHD said that during a routine inspection on April 15, rodent droppings were found in a basement storage area away from food. A re-inspection on April 29 revealed expanded activity in the dry food storage area. At that time, MHD issued an "Intent to Cease" order and informed the business that any further spread, especially into food or customer areas, could lead to closure.

A follow-up inspection on Monday found fresh mouse and rat droppings throughout the basement storage and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space. Per MHD policy, an immediate Closure Order was issued.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department

The policy requires the closure to last at least overnight to allow for proper sanitation and monitoring of any new activity. According to MHD, Sendik's "has been advised to clean and sanitize all affected areas and work with a licensed pest control provider."

MHD will conduct a re-inspection once Sendik's notifies them that they are ready.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip