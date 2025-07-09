Semi-truck fire closes right lane on I-43 North at Hampton Avenue, traffic moving slowly through left lanes

MILWAUKEE — Traffic is slowly moving through the left lanes of I-43 north at Hampton Avenue west after a semi-truck fire closed the right lane early Wednesday morning.

According to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire occurred just after 2 a.m., initially closing all lanes of traffic. The fire has since been extinguished.

Watch: Semi fire closes right lane on I-43 North at Hampton Avenue

It’s unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured.

