Second death in Quarry Lake Park this summer Saturday afternoon

RACINE, Wis. — A 25-year-old man died at Quarry Lake Park in Racine, making this the second death at the park this summer, but it was not due to the popular but illegal cliff jumping.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the park at about 1:30 p.m. for a man who was found in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that the victim had a history of seizure and this was likely the cause of his death.

He was fishing in a nearby river when he may have suffered from another stroke.

RCSO also said in a press release the death was believed to be due to a medical event.

The Racine Fire Department assisted RCSO at the scene.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip