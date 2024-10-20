Second 26-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A second 26-year-old was shot and killed Saturday just around 9 p.m. on Milwaukee's Northwest side.

The Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene and found the 26-year-old in serious condition. Paramedics attempted to provide life-saving care, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

After the victim's death, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office was called to assist with the deceased. The ME helps with death investigations and performs autopsies among other services.

MPD is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and is looking for unknown suspects.

TMJ4 was at the scene and is working to learn more.

The first 26-year-old reported shot Saturday died from their injuries at the 3400 block of N. Martin Luther King Dr. at about midday. They were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The shootings are unrelated and a 38-year-old was arrested for the shooting of the first 26-year-old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

