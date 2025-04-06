Seasonal workers wanted: Milwaukee World Festival to hold job fair

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has announced they will be holding a job fair in hopes of finding seasonal workers for the upcoming season at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, April 12, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Summerfest Operations Building (114 N Jackson St.).

MWF says over 2,000 seasonal workers are needed for this season. Employees will work on everything from concerts to cultural, ethnic, and other special events, including Summerfest.

Summerfest Press Room Summerfest 2024 kicks off today! Kane Brown, Mötley Crüe and SZA are this weekend's headliners.

Job opportunities will be available in many different departments, including security, food and beverage operations, facilities and ground operations, guest services, admissions, and more.

During the job fair, on-the-spot job offers will be made. All applicants are encouraged to bring documents for I-9 verification and direct deposit banking information. Valid I-9 documents include:

Passport

State ID

Driver’s license or school ID and birth certificate or social security card

All applicants who bring their I-9 documents, direct deposit banking information and get hired at the job fair will receive a general admissions ticket to Summerfest.

Click here to apply early.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip