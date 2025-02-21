SCHEELS announces massive 210,000-square-foot store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. —Retailer SCHEELS announced plans Friday to open a massive 210,000-square-foot store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The location will be Wisconsin's largest all-sports store, and is set to open in Spring of 2027. It will be the state's third SCHEELS location. It will use the former Boston Store space.

The new store is expected to bring more than 500 new jobs to the Milwaukee area.

City of Wauwatosa The site of the new SCHEELS store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

“SCHEELS has been serving communities in Wisconsin for the last 30 years and we’re excited to expand our service into the Milwaukee metro,” said SCHEELS CEO Matt Hanson. “After the success we’ve seen in Appleton and Eau Claire, Wauwatosa is the perfect fit for our next location. We look forward to working with the city of Wauwatosa and Brookfield Properties throughout the building process, becoming new partners in the Milwaukee community for years to come."

Visitors to SCHEELS can expect 84 specialty shops, including services like expert golf club fittings, baseball and softball bat fittings, bow fittings, and more.

Beyond sports offerings, SCHEELS will also have attractions like arcade games, rollerball, and Ginna's Cafe, which offers homemade fudge, jerky, and coffee.

SCHEELS was founded in Minnesota in 1902 and currently operates in 16 states with 34 locations.

